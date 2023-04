BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man killed overnight was identified Monday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 56-year-old Richard Mark Carter was severely injured and approached Birmingham Police at a gas station on Bessemer Road around 1:30 a.m.

Carter was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment where he later died.

The nature of Carter’s injury is unknown at this time, but his death is being investigated as a homicide by Birmingham Police.