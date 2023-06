BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was shot and killed in Birmingham over the weekend.

Victor Alberto Jeronimo Garcia, 27, was found shot several times from a reported assault by the Birmingham Police Department on the 2500 block of Snavley Avenue SW on Saturday morning. The time of shooting is unknown, but the BPD pronounced Garcia dead at the scene at 8:48 a.m.

Garcia’s death is currently being investigated as a homicide.