BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Anthony James Embry, 29, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon, May 31.

Embry was found sustaining gunshot wound injuries due to a reported assault. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office found him at 900 block of 52nd Way North, where he was reported dead on site at 2:19 p.m.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide by the Birmingham Police Department and all questions should be made to them.