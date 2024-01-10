BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man was killed in a house fire.

According to BPD, on Dec. 28, 2023, officers received calls around 4:55 a.m. about a house fire in the 1000 block of Westley Street. Upon arrival, officers rescued Otis Jones Jr., of Birmingham, from the residence and transported him to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, Jan. 5, Jones Jr. died from his injuries. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy on the victim, and it revealed that his manner of death was a homicide.

Preliminary investigation revealed the victim was at his residence with an adult female family member when the victim’s house became engulfed in flames. The family member is a person of interest in this investigation. On Jan. 10, BPD Arson detectives learned the person of interest was in custody for separate charges in a neighboring jurisdiction and will interview the person of interest.