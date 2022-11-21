BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old Birmingham man was struck and killed by a vehicle over the weekend.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Anthony Thomas Hudson was struck by a vehicle on the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive in Fairfield. Hudson was pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m. at the scene of the incident.

The coroner’s office said the driver of the vehicle that struck Hudson drove away from the scene after the collision.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the cause and circumstances surrounding Hudson’s death.