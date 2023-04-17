BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a 28-year-old man dead early Monday morning.

According to BPD, officers arrived to an apartment complex in the 600 block of Earline Circle at around 2:15 a.m. on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found Brandon Uqrhart inside an apartment and suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported him to UAB Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Preliminary investigation by police revealed that Uqrhart was allegedly shot outside of the apartment by an unknown suspect, who then ran away from the scene. No suspects are currently in custody.

If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-254-1764.