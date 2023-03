BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 29-year-old Birmingham man was shot and killed during a reported assault Monday.

According to Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, James Lee Washington was shot on the 300 block of 1st Avenue North around 11:28 a.m. Washington was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced dead.

Birmingham Police are investigating Washington’s death as a homicide and continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.