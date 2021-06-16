Birmingham man killed during assault at Citgo gas station

A Citgo station is seen out of gas, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Dallas, Ga. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after revealing a cyberattack that it said had affected some of its systems. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 68-year-old man was killed at a gas station in Birmingham after authorities believe he was hit with a blunt object Tuesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Carlester Lee Blue, 68 of Birmingham, was hit with a blunt object during a reported assault around 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Cherry Ave Citgo gas station on the 500 block of Forestdale Boulevard in Birmingham.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of the death and if the injuries the decedent sustained in the assault contributed to his death.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.