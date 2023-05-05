BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 49-year-old Birmingham man described as the leader of a drug trafficking organization was indicted on federal drug and gun charges.

The ten-count indictment charges Lumon Andre Layton with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, and distribution of fentanyl between March 2022 and January 2023, according to U.S. Attorney Prim. F. Escalona and FBI Special Agent Carlton L. Peeples.

Additionally, Layton is charged with five counts of possession of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, two counts of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to drug trafficking crimes, and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the indictment, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office executed four search warrants on proprieties connected with a drug trafficking ring on January 6, 2023. Among the items seized during the were 19.5 pounds of cocaine, over five pounds of heroin, over 20 pounds of methamphetamine, 30 ounces of marijuana, and 150 grams of a fentanyl/heroin mixture.

Deputies ultimately seized over $1 million from those properties, in addition to five firearms.

The FBI and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.