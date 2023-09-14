TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was found guilty Thursday for killing his ex-girlfriend.

A Tuscaloosa County jury determined Carl Boyd murdered Carla Mack, his ex-girlfriend. Prosecutors argued Boyd shot Mack three times on January 1, 2020, in her bedroom at her Lakeview house.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Marty Sellers said Boyd came to the house on the afternoon of the shooting and tried to open a few locked doors. A family member let him inside after he rang the doorbell. Boyd then went to Mack’s bedroom and fired the fatal shots moments later.

Joel Sogol, Boyd’s lawyer, claimed the couple argued over money and then struggled for the gun Boyd was carrying. The gun then went off, and Mack died. Mack’s son and daughter testified on the witness stand and said the couple never fought or had physicals confrontations.

The murder trial started Monday. The judge has not set a date of when sentencing will take place.