BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a 25-year-old man died Sunday from an October shooting.

According to the BPD, officers were dispatched at about 1:35 a.m. on Oct. 14 to a person shot call at the Adona Apartments. At the scene, officers saw Quinterrious Patton, of Birmingham, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service personnel transported Patton from the scene to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office notified the BPD’s felony assault unit that Patton died Sunday.

The BPD stated there is no one in custody in connection to the case. BPD investigators worked to gain information from Patton and those close to him but received limited answers.

Those with information related to the case are urged to call the BPD’s homicide unit at 205-254-1764 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Crime Stoppers pays tipsters up to $5,000 for their tips.