Birmingham man dead following early morning shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Friday morning.

According to BPD, officers were called to the 800 block of 17th Avenue Southwest on reports of a person shot at a home just before 3:30 a.m. Once on the scene, they learned the victim was taken in a private vehicle to Princeton Hospital where they later died.

The victim was later identified as Richard Spence, 54, of Birmingham.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the victim and suspect were involved in an argument before the shots were fired, authorities say. Multiple people were present inside the home during the shooting.

A person of interest is being questioned by BPD at this time. No charges have been filed in the case as the investigation is still ongoing.