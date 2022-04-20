BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing several businesses in Birmingham over the course of a week.
Dedrick Taylor, 30, was arrested on April 14 and charged with six counts of first-degree robbery of a business and first-degree robbery. According to the Birmingham Police Department, Taylor was taken into custody following a robbery at the Dollar General on 5th Avenue South.
The BPD has also charged Taylor with armed robbery at the following businesses:
- Ramada Inn (Messer Airport Highway), April 7
- Family Dollar (1st Avenue North), April 11
- Metro PCS (1st Avenue North), April 13
- Citgo (Bankhead Highway West), April 14
Taylor is being held at the Jefferson County Jail with bonds totaling $580,000.