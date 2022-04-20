BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing several businesses in Birmingham over the course of a week.

Dedrick Taylor, 30, was arrested on April 14 and charged with six counts of first-degree robbery of a business and first-degree robbery. According to the Birmingham Police Department, Taylor was taken into custody following a robbery at the Dollar General on 5th Avenue South.

The BPD has also charged Taylor with armed robbery at the following businesses:

Ramada Inn (Messer Airport Highway), April 7

Family Dollar (1st Avenue North), April 11

Metro PCS (1st Avenue North), April 13

Citgo (Bankhead Highway West), April 14

Taylor is being held at the Jefferson County Jail with bonds totaling $580,000.