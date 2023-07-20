BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man is facing charges in connection to a toddler who died in June.

Stephen D’Mitri Goldman, 24, is charged with reckless manslaughter in the death of 3-year-old Kayden Goldman.

The toddler was pronounced dead on June 30 after he shot himself in an apartment in the 2600 block of Tempest Drive SW. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office stated the child got ahold of the gun after an adult left the room, who later heard the gunfire.

Goldman was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Jail Tuesday. He was later released on $15,000 bond.