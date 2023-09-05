BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 41-year-old Birmingham man is charged with murder after a man riding his bike was shot to death last month.

According to Birmingham Police, Frederick Douglas Berry Jr. was riding his bike on the 7000 block of 1st Avenue South on August 8 when he was shot. Officers arrived at the scene around 4:16 a.m. and found Berry in the roadway. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported Berry to UAB Hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced dead.

On August 31, Birmingham Police took Bradley Davis, of Birmingham, into custody in connection with the shooting. The following day Davis was charged with Berry’s death.

Davis is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.