BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man has been arrested and charged with capital murder following the death of a 14-year-old girl, the Birmingham Police Department reports.

Bruce Lanier Austin, 37, of Birmingham, has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of Moriah Quib-Marquez, who was shot and killed while inside a car on 80th Street North Wednesday. Austin was taken into police custody Wednesday, but was not identified until BPD had secured an arrest warrant.

Austin has also been charged with first-degree assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

He is being held at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on no bond.