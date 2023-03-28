BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a gas station that occurred Sunday afternoon, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

Byron Steele, 51, was charged with capital murder Monday in the death of 25-year-old Demetrius Antwan Davis Jr. He will be transported to the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

A warrant for capital murder was issued because investigators found that Davis Jr. was shot while inside a vehicle, despite lying in the parking lot when first responders arrived at the scene.

BPD also states the motive is retaliation for the suspect’s family member being shot in a prior incident in Birmingham.