Birmingham man charged with capital murder for Friday shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested and charged with capital murder Wednesday for a shooting that took place near the Princeton Baptist Medical Center early Friday morning.

Clearance Speed, 24, was charged with capital murder and possession of an altered firearm. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

On Friday, Jan. 14, officers with the Birmingham Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of 7th Street Southwest just before 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered that the victim, 56-year-old Richard Spence, had been taken to the Princeton Baptist Medical Center by private vehicle. Spence later died from his injuries.

Police said that Spence and Speed were in an argument prior to the shooting. They said that multiple people were present in the home when the shooting took place.