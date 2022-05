BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting at a Dollar General warehouse Tuesday.

Stacy Terrell Kidd, 48, turned himself over to the Bessemer Police Department on Wednesday, one day after a shooting that happened at the Dollar General warehouse. He was subsequently charged with attempted murder and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

Kidd is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on $75,000 bond.