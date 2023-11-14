BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Midfield man has been arrested in connection with his father’s disappearance.

Ledarius Tre Cash, 30, was arrested Nov. 8 and charged with abuse of a corpse. Cash’s arrest comes after a body was found off Brighton Road that is believed to be of his father, Donald Cash, who was reported missing Oct. 6. Donald Cash, 52, was last seen Sept. 26 in the Wylam community.

On Nov. 6, a body was found under a compost pile. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office reports that the victim had been shot.

While the body has not been publicly identified, court records suggest the remains were likely those of Donald Cash.

Ledarius Cash is being held at the Birmingham City Jail on $250,000 bond.