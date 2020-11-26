Birmingham man charged with 2018 murder of Justin Lett

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has ben made in the cold case murder of Justin Lett, a 28-year-old man who was found dead in an alley in Birmingham two years ago.

After an extensive investigation, detectives from the Birmingham Police Department’s Cold Case Unit presented the information gathered on the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. Detectives subsequently obtained an arrest warrant against Cameron Cook, 29, charging him with Lett’s murder and holding him on $100,000 bond.

On May 12, 2018, Lett went missing after a night out in Birmingham. According to Sgt. Rod Mauldin of the BPD, Lett and his friends visited several locations in town and ended the night out at Marty’s, a bar in the Five Points South neighborhood. Lett was last seen leaving Marty’s after being picked up by someone in a white sedan and was reported missing after his family didn’t hear from him.

Two days later, Lett was found dead in the alley between Apalachee Alley and Coosa Street off of 11th Avenue North. According to an autopsy report, Lett sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Mauldin, Cook was already in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail on another capital murder case from 2018 after being charged with Lett’s murder. Cook will remain in custody.

“The BPD will continue to pursue justice for the victims and the families of those affected by violence by relentlessly pursuing those responsible,” Mauldin said in a video statement published on social media Thursday. “Our heartfelt condolences are with the victims and the families.”