HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who allegedly sold several vehicles on Facebook Marketplace with tampered odometers has been taken into custody, according to the Hoover Police Department.

LaJuan Scott Freeman, 47, of Birmingham, has been charged with five counts of first-degree theft of property by deception in. Hoover police tried to apprehend Freeman on April 4 while on his way to sell a vehicle, but he fled from a traffic stop, which resulted in a fleeing/attempting to elude charge. He was taken into custody at the Hoover City Jail on Wednesday and is awaiting transfer to the Jefferson County Jail.

The HPD stated it was contacted in February by a citizen who bought a vehicle on Facebook Marketplace. The person discovered when trying to register the vehicle that the car’s odometer was tampered with and didn’t match the mileage on the title. Therefore, the citizen couldn’t register the vehicle or obtain insurance on it.

The HPD’s financial crimes unit determined Freeman, who went by “Juan Freeman” on Facebook, sold over 40 vehicles on Facebook Marketplace. According to police, he would allegedly meet buyers at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Lorna Road to conduct sales.

The HPD noted detectives have contacted at least five people who bought cars from with a tampered odometer. They believe there are likely more victims. Those who believe they may have been scammed by Freeman are asked to contact Sgt. Austin Tubb at 205-444-7602.