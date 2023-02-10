COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man on multiple counts of possessing child pornography.

James Wyatt Roberts, 19, of Birmingham, was arrested Wednesday on 10 counts of “possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of a person under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.” He is being held in the Shelby County Jail on $150,000 bond.

SCSO stated its criminal investigators received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in January. The information from that tip led to an investigation involving Roberts.

The sheriff’s office noted investigators have no information that suggests the images were produced in or around Shelby County.

The investigation is ongoing. If there is anyone with information on the case, they are asked to call the SCSO at 205-670-6000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.