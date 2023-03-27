BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) —The Birmingham Police Department arrested a local man on capital murder charges Monday.

According to BPD, a warrant was issued for Jamarian Carpenter, 25, on a capital murder charge in the killing of Devarta Thomas, who was found dead on March 20. He has been arrested and will be held in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

BPD notes that the capital murder warrant was issued because detectives believe Thomas was shot while inside a vehicle, which is deemed an appropriate charge under Alabama law.