BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department reported via Tweet Friday that an arrest was made in the death of a 26-year-old that occurred Tuesday.

Ladarius Devon Johnson, of Birmingham, was arrested by police on a warrant for the capital murder of Bryce Landrus Berry. Berry was shot Tuesday afternoon following a reported assault on the 1100 block of Princeton Avenue SW.

Johnson, 26, was booked into Jefferson County Jail Thursday and is being held without bond.