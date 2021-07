BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting at an Ensley gas station in May.

John David Johnson, 54, has been charged with capital murder and being a person forbidden to possess a firearm. He is accused of shooting 41-year-old Robert Jonathan Roy at a Chevron gas station back on May 27. Roy later died at the hospital on June 1.

Johnson is now being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.