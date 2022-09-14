BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced that a suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting back in July.

Demarcus Antwaun Butler, 25, was charged with capital murder for the shooting death of Fredrick Hooks III, 34, on July 25. Authorities discovered Hooks dead on the sidewalk of Norwood Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.

This shooting was just one of three that BPD was investigating in the span of four hours that night. One additional person died in those shootings and several others were injured, including a 15-year-old.

Buffer was taken into custody on Aug. 24 and is now being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.