HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a CVS store in Homewood that left another man dead last month.

According to the Homewood Police Department, officers with the United States Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force located Brennon Jabree Dinatale in 2900 block of Clairmont Avenue and took him in to custody Monday.

On Oct. 29, Homewood police officers responded to a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of CVS. Upon arrival, they found 39-year-old Eric Steven Kaczmarek, suffering from a gunshot wound. Kaczmarek was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

Dinatale was charged with capital murder and transported to the Homewood City Jail for processing. He was then transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he is being held without bond.