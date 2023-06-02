BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced the arrest of a local man charged in a fatal Memorial Day shooting.

Demarco Griffin, 27, is charged Friday with the murder of Juanderius Woods at the Dr. Morrell Todd Homes. He will be booked into the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

According to public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, BPD detectives presented evidence to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, which issued a warrant for Griffin’s arrest.

On Friday, officers with the community safety partnership division spotted a car matching Griffin’s description in an apartment complex in east Birmingham. BPD’s homicide division and crime reduction team responded to the scene and took Griffin into custody without incident.

Fitzgerald stated over 90 ShotSpotter alerts were pinged within minutes in the middle of the Kingston area during the shooting.