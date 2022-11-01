BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced Tuesday that an arrest has been made in connection to a robbery that occurred at a convenience store last week.

According to Truman Fitzgerald with the BPD, 23-year-old Derrick Hardy was arrested after officers obtained a warrant for first-degree robbery.

On Oct. 23, officers responded to the call of a robbery at a convenience store in the 1700 block of Pearson Avenue. The suspect allegedly walked into the business, pointed a gun at the store associate on duty, stole merchandise, then left the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

Hardy is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $60,000 bond.