BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was taken into custody Friday for a shooting that left a man dead and two women injured at a Birmingham motorcycle club back in February.

Ernando Dorsey, 44, of Birmingham was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and third-degree domestic violence assault. His bond totals $1,623,000.

On February 26, officers with the Birmingham Police Department responded to a shooting at the Tru-Riders Motorcycle Club located at 905 Reverend Abraham Woods Junior Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Later, police discovered that a car crash had occurred in the 1700 block of 1st Avenue North and the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound. The driver had crashed into two parked vehicles. The driver, 38-year-old Navari Deon Jones, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers also learned that another woman with a gunshot wound showed up to UAB Hospital.

From the investigation, police say that an altercation occurred at the motorcycle club that resulted in the suspect firing shots.

On March 7, BPD detectives presented information to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and received warrants for Dorsey’s arrest. On Friday, March 18, Dorsey was taken into custody in Calera by U.S. Marshals.

Dorsey was transferred to the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.