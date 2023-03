BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A Birmingham man was arrested Monday for allegedly trafficking drugs, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Waymon Lanar Robinson, 29, was arrested after authorities found trafficking amounts of fentanyl and a firearm in his car.

(Courtesy of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities received complaints of drug activity near 41st Way North, where Robinson was arrested.

Robinson is being held in the Jefferson County Jail as authorities continue investigating the scene.