BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced the arrest of a man who allegedly killed his family member during an argument.

According to Birmingham Police, Clinton Ruffin, 40, was taken into custody on a murder warrant Tuesday. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail and is being held on a bond of $100,000.

Around 9:04 p.m. Thursday, officers received calls that a man was involved in an argument with family members at a residence in the 2200 block of Beulah Avenue. At 9:11 p.m., another call came in saying a man had been shot at that location.

Upon arrival, officers found Orlando Ruffin suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and transported him to UAB Hospital where he died from his injuries.