BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced an arrest of a suspect in connection to a homicide case from October.

Braxton Lewis, 22, is charged with the murder of Kevin Davis, who was shot and killed on Oct. 26 in the 300 block of Lexington Street. BPD confirmed in a press release that Davis is Lewis’ uncle.

On Nov. 29, detectives presented case information to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. After an assessment, detectives obtained a warrant for murder.

Lewis was taken into custody in the 3700 block of 9th Avenue Wylam by the BPD’s Crime Reduction Team, Narcotics Unit and the FBI. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on no bond.