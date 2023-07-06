BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Brookside Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection to a homicide investigation from last week.

Dorian Alexander Jones-Pullom, 22, of Birmingham, is charged with murder, attempted murder and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle after turning himself into police custody on June 26. He is currently in custody at the Jefferson County Jail.

According to the BPD, officers responded to the 200 block of Village Circle on a person-shot call on June 29. Upon arrival, officers discovered two men who were shot. One of the victims was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The second victim, later identified as 43-year-old Brookside resident David Lynn Frazier, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who has additional information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the BPD at 205-674-9275 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.