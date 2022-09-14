BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has charged an already incarcerated man with another murder from earlier this year.

Jarvas Henderson, 22, was recently charged with capital murder and first-degree burglary. He is accused of killing 83-year-old Daniel Garrick back on May 16. The homicide occurred in the 600 block of Sheridan Road in Birmingham.

Charges were brought against Henderson on Aug. 31 while he was already in police custody for another murder on June 19. Henderson is said to have killed 22-year-old Justin Jai Brown after an argument in the 5900 block of Warner Street.

Henderson is still being held at the Jefferson County Jail at this time. He was previously given a $600,000 bond but the latest capital murder charge does not allow for the issuance of a bond.