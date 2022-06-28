BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham inmate who had been on the run for nearly a week after first stealing an ambulance at UAB Hospital has been caught on the other side of the country.

According to Lt. Joni Money of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Phillip Shane Bradford has been found and arrested in Phoenix, Arizona. Bradford and his girlfriend, Khara Dubose, were caught after being seen walking down the street with another couple.

Bradford, 45, had been taken to the hospital on June 22 for an undisclosed illness. The JCSO claims that Bradford then overpowered a deputy and escaped, taking an unoccupied ambulance in the process. Deputies recovered the ambulance later that day in the Robinwood area, but Bradford was nowhere to be found.

Bradford is also believed to have stolen a car in Cullman the following day on June 23.

Bradford had been held at the Jefferson County Jail on charges involving robbery, drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice and escape. Dubose will be charged with assisting Bradford in his escape.

Both Bradford and Dubose are being at the Maricopa County Jail and are awaiting extradition back to Alabama.