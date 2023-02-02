BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released an update in the case of a woman who was shot dead Tuesday night in Birmingham.

Corieonna Shantrice Hines, 24, was found to be pregnant when she was shot and killed at an apartment in the 100 block of 9th Avenue West, Coroner Bill Yates confirmed.

Two young girls, aged seven and 13, were also shot. They were transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

Assistant Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the BPD said that the preliminary investigation suggests that a man who was possibly in a previous relationship with Hines was the one who entered the apartment and fired the fatal shots.

The BPD had previously announced that as of Wednesday, the suspect in the case was not in custody.