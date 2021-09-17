Birmingham capital murder case dropped after prosecutors fail to locate key witnesses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A capital murder case involving the death of a Birmingham man nearly two years ago has been dismissed following one of the suspects’ deaths, as well as prosecutors and investigators failing to locate two key witnesses.

On Tuesday, Deputy District Attorney Jessica Hebson filed a motion to dismiss the case without prejudice against Juanderius Woods, 21, who was previously charged with capital murder in the death of Tyrese Morrow, 26, on January 31, 2020. Jehudijah Davis was also charged with capital murder in Morrow’s death, but was found shot to death in a car along Gadsden Street on October 29, 2020.

“During the pendency of these cases, a witness to the shooting died,” Hebson wrote in the motion. “Furthermore, despite efforts of the DA’s office investigators and the Birmingham Police Department, and at this time, the State is unable to locate two (2) additional material and necessary witnesses for trial and is unable to proceed with prosecuting this case. Accordingly, the State respectfully moves to dismiss these cases without prejudice.”

Around 2 a.m. January 31, 2020, officers were called to the 900 block of 24th Street regarding a report of a shooting. Morrow was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to members of BPD’s Crime Reduction Team, Woods and Davis were found not long after Morrow was shot and tried to run when police came across their car. They were eventually caught after running into the woods.

On Wednesday, Circuit Judge Stephen Wallace granted Hebson’s motion to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning that the case could be brought up in court again.

Woods was also charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a second victim who was with Morrow, but those charges have been dropped as well.