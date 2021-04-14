Birmingham, Bessemer seeing rise in violent crime

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Over the last couple of weeks, the metro Birmingham area has experienced a uptick in violent crime, sparking concern within several communities.

Many of the cases, including an Easter Sunday shooting at Patton Park, remain unsolved and authorities are left searching for suspects. With the recent rise in crime, officials are wanting people to come forward and report any information they can.

When anyone calls Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, your call will come in anonymously. Callers are then given a tip number in case follow-up is needed. The same privacy settings apply to submitting tips electronically through the organization’s app which also allows people to upload pictures and videos related to an incident.

According to Crime Stoppers’ Sgt. John Pennington, both Birmingham and Bessemer are seeing an increase in homicides and shootings. Crime Stoppers is urging community members to take an active role in helping them reduce crime.

“There’s indicators over social media or by word of mouth in these communities this group is having issues with another group and maybe they are discussing this on social media and maybe they are predetermining where they might meet up,” Pennington said.

If you have any information pertaining to any unsolved cases, call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.