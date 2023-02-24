BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Birmingham bank employees were indicted for their part in a conspiracy to steal customer account information, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said Friday.

Chimere Shanta Mitchell, 31, and Jamilla Afhtan Davis, 31, both of Birmingham, were indicted with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

According to authorities, Mitchell and Davis used their positions as bank employees to obtain financial information from customers at Wells Fargo and Regions, respectively, between October 2020 and October 2021. They would allegedly give this information to another person who would implement account takeover schemes or market their information illegally over an encrypted messaging software known as Telegram.

Maximum penalty can be 30 years and $1 million fine for Mitchell and Davis.