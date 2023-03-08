BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham attorney was sentenced to more than eight years for possession of child pornography Tuesday, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Chase Espy, 36, of Vestavia Hills, was sentenced to 97 months in prison followed by 20 years supervised release. Espy pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in October 2022. Espy was ordered to pay additional special assessments of $15,000 to the Amy, Vicky and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act and an additional $5,000 to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

Espy pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography arising out of events that occurred from March 2021 to August 2021. Court documents show that the investigation started when Espy engaged in online chats with an undercover officer, who Espy believed was a 15-year-old girl. After being arrested, Espy’s phone was taken, and a search warrant was obtained. From this search, approximately 69 videos and four images of child sexual abuse material were found.