JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office arrested an attorney who allegedly brought contraband into the jail while visiting a client over the weekend.

According to authorities, investigators were alerted about an alleged plot to bring contraband into the jail. Around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, attorney Harrison Jones came to the jail to visit his client. Jones was allowed in and questioned by Sherriff’s investigators, who claim to have found 8.9 grams of heroin on him.

Jones was booked into jail and charged with trafficking heroin and promoting prison contraband. Jones has since been released from the Jefferson County Jail after posting a combined with a $115,000 bond.