Birmingham 21-year-old indicted by federal grand jury for December armed carjacking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham 21-year-old has been indicted by a federal grand jury for an armed carjacking. According to U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town of the Alabama Department of Justice, the two-count indictment was filed in the U.S. District Court for 21-year-old suspect Tadarrius Lawaun Smith who is accused of carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a Dec.4, 2019 crime.

“Carjacking is one of the most terrifying crimes that we prosecute,” Town said. “We will not sit idly by and allow criminals to intimidate our citizens with such violence. We will find you and we will prosecute you. We are thankful that this victim survived and for the assistance of the citizens who provided information to the Birmingham Police Department.”

According to the department of justice, the maximum penalty for carjacking is 10 years in prison. Brandishing a firearm during or in relation to a violent crime adds a mandatory seven years in prison per count and will be served consecutively to any other sentence imposed for the crime.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated this case along with the Birmingham Police Department. This case is also a part of Project Guardian, the DOJs “signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal laws.”

