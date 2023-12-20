BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — A Biloxi man has pled guilty to possession of child pornography after he was found to have 290 “visual depictions” of child pornography.

Christopher Lee Parker, 36, was reported by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children leading to a child exploitation investigation, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Officers executed a search warrant on Parker’s home, where they reportedly found his cell phone.

A search of Parker’s cell phone showed he “possessed approximately 291 visual depictions, in still and video formats, of minors, to include those who had not reached 12 years of age, engaging in sexually explicit conduct,” read the release.

Parker is set to be sentenced on April 11, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. in Gulfport.

He could face a maximum of 20 years in prison.