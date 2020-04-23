Bicyclist killed in Southside crash Wednesday night

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Southside Police Department is investigating a fatal collision between a bicyclist and a driver Wednesday night.

According to Capt. Jay Freeman, public information officer for the SPD, the crash happened on Hood Road at approximately 6:19 p.m. The victim was a man, whose name has been withheld until his family can be notified.

This is an ongoing investigation.

