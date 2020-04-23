SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Southside Police Department is investigating a fatal collision between a bicyclist and a driver Wednesday night.
According to Capt. Jay Freeman, public information officer for the SPD, the crash happened on Hood Road at approximately 6:19 p.m. The victim was a man, whose name has been withheld until his family can be notified.
This is an ongoing investigation.
LATEST POSTS
- Bicyclist killed in Southside crash Wednesday night
- Flu vs. COVID-19: Similarities, differences, and what’s deadlier?
- WEATHER ALERT: Severe storms possible this morning and afternoon
- Local food banks face increased demand during coronavirus pandemic
- Saxophonist Daniel O’Donnell to host Facebook Live concert with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham