CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bibb County family is seeking justice for the murder of their loved one.

56-year-old Sandra Lockett Huckelberry was found stabbed multiple times in her Centreville home in October 2014. This month marks the 8th anniversary of her death.

Evelyn Lockett wants her sister’s killer caught and to face consequences for the murder.

“We deserve justice because we are still here and she deserves it more then we do,” Lockett said. “I don’t know how heaven works but I do believe she is there and she’s looking down on us saying ‘I know ya’ll are going to do something about this.'”

Investigators have never been able to identify Huckelberry’s killer. Every year her brothers and sisters meet at her memorial site to pray and hug one another, trying to cope with the brutal murder.

Ella Chisim says her sister was a wonderful and caring person who would help anyone. She is still heartbroken and wants to know why anyone would hurt Sandra.

“We forgive you. We just want to know what happened and you felt you couldn’t come to us,” Chisim said. “We are a family here [in this neighborhood]. Why did it get that severe and why couldn’t you go to the family first?”

The governor’s office is offering a $13,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.