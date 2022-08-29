BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway in Bessemer after a woman was found shot dead in her car Sunday morning.

According to Lt. Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department, officers found a woman in a car around 5:50 a.m., suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3300 block of Avenue C. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as 33-year-old Cynthia Anabel Cardenas.

Police believe that the homicide was domestic in nature.

There is no suspect in custody at this time.