BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Bessemer last week.

Tammy Albanese, 53, has been charged with reckless manslaughter as well as leaving the scene of an accident with injuries after she allegedly struck a man along Lock 17 Road on Sept. 22.

The victim was identified as Teddy Eugene Self, 55. JCSO said Self was reportedly checking his mail at the time of the crash.

Albanese was taken into custody and booked at the Jefferson County Jail Wednesday night. She was released two hours later after posting her $45,000 bond.