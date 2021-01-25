Bessemer teen charged with murder of 19-year-old who was shot in the head at Hoover apartment complex

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bessemer teen is facing a capital murder charge for a fatal shooting on Friday involving a 19-year-old.

Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf States Regional Fugitive Taskforce took Kendall Patrick Langham, 18, into custody Monday morning. Langham has been charged with capital murder in the death of 19-year-old Kristopher Michael Shelly Jr., who died a day after being shot in the head. Hoover police officers say Shelly Jr. was shot early Friday morning at the Woods of Hoover apartment complex.

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s office issued a warrant for Langham’s arrest after reviewing evidence and witness testimony provided by Hoover Police detectives and crime scene technicians.

Langham was transported to the Hoover City Jail and will be booked into the Jefferson County Jail without bond.